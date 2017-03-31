PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 15
June 15 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 31 Philip Morris International Inc
* Philip Morris International (PMI) files premarket tobacco product application for its Electronically Heated Tobacco Product (EHTP) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
* PMI'S PMTA seeks authorization to commercialize EHTP in United States
* Should FDA grant requested marketing order for Ehtp, Altria Group would be responsible for commercializing and marketing product in U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Future tax may be subject to change in ad regulation - minister