RPT-Attacks on Western cities prompt insurers to adapt
* New policies hard to price, insurers want to keep market share
March 23 Philip Morris International Inc
* CEO André Calantzopoulos' total compensation for 2016 was $18.1 million versus $16.3 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2nar1Ch) Further company coverage:
* New policies hard to price, insurers want to keep market share
* New policies hard to price, insurers want to keep market share
June 15 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.