BRIEF-Skechers wins patent dispute with Adidas
* Skechers USA - U.S. Court denied Adidas' motion for preliminary injunction seeking to prevent co from selling mega-blade series of children's shoes
April 19 Community West Bancshares
* Philip Timyan - On or about April 18, sent letter to chairman of Community West Bancshares - SEC Filing
* Philip Timyan - Intends to vote against proposal 2, which proposal outlined in Community West Bancshares' proxy statement for May 25, annual meeting
* Philip Timyan - Reports 5.39 percent stake in Community West Bancshares as of April 18 Source text: [bit.ly/2o31NsW] Further company coverage:
* L3 technologies inc - received a supplemental type certificate (stc) from federal aviation administration
* Filed cta for a proof of concept clinical study for its long-acting transdermal anti-nausea patch, aqs1303