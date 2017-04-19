April 19 Community West Bancshares

* Philip Timyan - On or about April 18, sent letter to chairman of Community West Bancshares - SEC Filing

* Philip Timyan - Intends to vote against proposal 2, which proposal outlined in Community West Bancshares' proxy statement for May 25, annual meeting

* Philip Timyan - Reports 5.39 percent stake in Community West Bancshares as of April 18