May 2 Philippine Business Bank Inc A Savings Bank

* Qtrly net interest income grew by 15.8% to 682.7 million pesos

* Net interest margin grew by 16 basis points from 3.8% as of year-end 2016 to 4.0% in march 2017

* Pre-tax pre-provision profit ended at 234.6 million pesos for the first quarter of 2017 from 209.2 million pesos in 2016