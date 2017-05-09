May 9 Philippine National Bank:

* Refers to news article stating "PNB sees robust profit growth, sets p3.5 b capex" posted in the Philippine Star on May 2

* Confirms the growth and capex mentioned are in accordance with the strategic plan of the bank

* Refers to news article stating "PNB to issue P3.67bln deposit notes" posted in the Manila Times on April 29

* Says the issuance of the PHP3.765 B was previously disclosed with the PSE