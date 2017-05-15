May 15 Philippine Savings Bank

* Net income increased by nearly a fifth as of the first quarter from the same period last year

* Total loan portfolio jumped by 13 pct year‐on‐year to php134 billion from php118 billion

* Deposits rose by 25 pct annually to php170 billion as of end‐March from php137 billion last year

* As of end‐March, bank's tier 1 and total capital adequacy ratios stood at 11.1 pct and 14.0 pct, respectively