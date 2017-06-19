June 19 Philippine Seven Corp:

* Refers to news article entitled “Philseven targets P6-B sales, 400 new stores in 2017” posted in the Manila Times‍​

* Philippine Seven Corp says the amount of P6.0 billion represents the sales contribution of new stores that will open in 2017 over total sales

* Aiming to open 400 new stores this year; corresponding percentage share of new stores over total number of stores is about 17 percent