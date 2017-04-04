UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 4 Philippine Seven Corp
* FY 2016 net income rose 16.6 percent to 1.18 billion pesos
* For this year, co will be setting its capital expenditures budget to at least P3.5 billion to support its store expansion strategy
* Q4 operating income 795.6 million pesos versus 725.9 million pesos
* FY system-wide sales up 23.2 percent to 31.76 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources