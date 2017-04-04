April 4 Philippine Seven Corp

* FY 2016 net income rose 16.6 percent to 1.18 billion pesos

* For this year, co will be setting its capital expenditures budget to at least P3.5 billion to support its store expansion strategy

* Q4 operating income 795.6 million pesos versus 725.9 million pesos

* FY system-wide sales up 23.2 percent to 31.76 billion pesos