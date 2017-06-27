BRIEF-Entergy Louisiana receives approval to build Lake Charles Power Station
June 27 KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV:
* PHILIPS RECEIVES FDA 510(K) CLEARANCE TO MARKET MULTIPLE NEW APPLICATIONS ON ITS INTELLISPACE PORTAL PLATFORM FOR RADIOLOGY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 28 A New York Supreme Court Justice sided with J. Crew Group Inc in a dispute with some of its senior lenders, allowing the U.S. preppy retailer to move forward with a restructuring deal to cut its $2.1 billion debt pile.
June 28 American International Group Inc shareholders on Wednesday approved the company's 2016 compensation for executives, including the insurance giant's former chief executive, Peter Hancock.