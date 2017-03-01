BRIEF-Medequities Realty Trust to acquire skilled nursing facility from Prospect Medical Holdings
* Medequities Realty Trust to acquire Skilled Nursing Facility from Prospect Medical Holdings for $10 million and initiates new relationship
March 1 Philips Lighting NV:
* Philips lighting expands recall of metal halide lamps due to fire and laceration hazards Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, June 15 The head of the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau accused congressional critics of relying on "misstatements" to criticize his agency, which was set up under former President Barack Obama to pursue bad behavior by financial institutions.
* Fairfax Financial Holdings -co through units continues to hold 14.2 million shares of Tembec, representing about 14.2 percent of issued and outstanding shares