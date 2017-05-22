May 22 Philips Lighting NV:

* PHILIPS LIGHTING STARTS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM OF UP TO 1.05 MILLION SHARES TO COVER PERFORMANCE SHARE PLANS

* PROGRAM WILL START ON MAY 22, 2017 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN THE NEXT THREE MONTHS

* THE 1.05 MILLION SHARES INTENDED TO BE BOUGHT REPRESENT APPROXIMATELY 0.7% OF THE COMPANY'S ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL