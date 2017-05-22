BRIEF-Kangmei Pharmaceutical to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 29
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.205 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28
May 22 Philips Lighting NV:
* PHILIPS LIGHTING STARTS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM OF UP TO 1.05 MILLION SHARES TO COVER PERFORMANCE SHARE PLANS
* PROGRAM WILL START ON MAY 22, 2017 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN THE NEXT THREE MONTHS
* THE 1.05 MILLION SHARES INTENDED TO BE BOUGHT REPRESENT APPROXIMATELY 0.7% OF THE COMPANY'S ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL Source text: philips.to/2rsltHK Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Resappdx delivers excellent results in Australian paediatric study analysed using Smartcough-C Methodology
WASHINGTON, June 21 The White House is bringing together drone makers, wireless companies and venture capitalists on Thursday to look at ways government can help speed new technologies to the marketplace.