BRIEF-Celsion files to withdraw stock offering
Feb 27 Koninklijke Philips NV:
* Philips teams up with German startup Onelife Health to expand its digital health services in mother and child care
* As part of agreement, Philips has acquired a minority interest in Onelife Health
* Tonix Pharmaceuticals to present at the 2017 Bio International Convention