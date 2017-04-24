April 24 Koninklijke Philips NV:

* Q1 net income amounted to EUR 259 million, compared to EUR 37 million in q1 2016

* Q1 income from operations (EBIT) amounted to EUR 348 million, compared to EUR 199 million in Q1 2016

* Q1 EBITA improved to EUR 437 million, or 7.6% of sales, compared to EUR 290 million, or 5.3% of sales, in Q1 2016

* Q1 adjusted EBITA improved to EUR 442 million, or 7.7% of sales, compared to EUR 374 million, or 6.8% of sales, in Q1 2016

* Q1 operating cash flow totaled EUR 343 million, compared to EUR 10 million in q1 2016

* Q1 free cash flow of EUR 295 million, compared to an outflow of EUR 177 million in Q1 2016

* Says outlook for 2017 remains unchanged: further operational improvements and comparable sales growth in year to be back-end loaded are expected Source text: philips.to/2pbHysC Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)