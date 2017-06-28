June 28 Spectranetics Corp :
* Philips to acquire the Spectranetics Corporation to
accelerate expansion in image-guided therapy devices to treat
cardiac and peripheral vascular disease
* Spectranetics-Philips will commence a tender offer to
acquire all outstanding shares of co for USD 38.50 per share, to
be paid in cash upon completion
* Acquisition expected to be revenue growth, adjusted ebita
margin and adjusted EPS accretive for Philips by 2018
* Says board of directors of Spectranetics has approved
transaction and recommends offer to its shareholders
* Implied enterprise value is approximately EUR 1.9 billion,
inclusive of Spectranetics' cash and debt
* Spectranetics' standalone revenue growth is expected to be
double-digit and adjusted EBITA to be positive by 2018
* Philips intends to finance acquisition through a
combination of cash on hand and issuance of debt
