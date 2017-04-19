BRIEF-Nucor expects Q2 profit in range of $1.00-$1.05/shr
* Nucor corp - expects q2 results to be in range of $1.00 to $1.05 per diluted share
April 19 Phillips 66 Partners LP
* Phillips 66 partners announces 5 percent increase in quarterly cash distribution
* Phillips 66 partners lp says board of directors of its general partner declared a first-quarter 2017 cash distribution of $0.586 per common unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nucor corp - expects q2 results to be in range of $1.00 to $1.05 per diluted share
* linde North America-new production jv with Air Products to build a large-scale air separation unit and industrial gas liquefier in glenmont, NY
June 15 Nike Inc said on Thursday it would cut about 2 percent of its global workforce as part of efforts to simplify its organizational structure, that will bring down its business segments to four from six.