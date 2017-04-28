April 28 Phillips 66 Partners Lp:
* Phillips 66 Partners reports first-quarter earnings
* Q1 earnings per share $0.60
* Phillips 66 Partners Lp- increased quarterly distribution
by 5 percent to $0.586 per common unit
* Qtrly total revenues and other income $ 234 million
versus. $228 million in Q4
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.64, revenue view $224.6
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Phillips 66 Partners Lp- stack project is expected to
increase capacity by 150,000 BPD, with completion anticipated by
end of 2017
