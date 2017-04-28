April 28 Phillips 66:
* Sees Q2 refining crude utilization at mid-90 pct
* Sees Q2 global olefins & polyolefins utilization at mid-90
pct
* RINs were still a reduction to realized margin in quarter
- conf call
* Phillips 66 says reduction to realized margin in quarter
due to rins was lesser quarter over quarter - conf call
* Phillips 66 CEO says "we've felt like 2017 is going to
look like 2016, particularly in front half of the year" - conf
call
* Phillips 66 says see an opportunity for some margin
improvement in the back half of 2017 - conf call
* Phillips 66 says through the first quarter and into early
april, gas demand looks flattish to us at best - conf call
* Phillips 66 says seeing "good global demand" in the
petrochemicals business - conf call
* Phillips 66 says in near term and certainly in 2017, see
less refining capacity coming on globally than past few years -
conf call
* Phillips 66 says can "certainly afford" $1 billion of
sustaining capital, $1.3 billion dividend in 2017 - conf call
* Phillips 66 says sees $1 billion to $2 billion share
repurchase program in 2017 - conf call
