BRIEF-Jacek Papaj resigns from his post as chairman of ZUK Elzab
* JACEK PAPAJ RESIGNS FROM HIS POST AS CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 29 Phoenitron Holdings Ltd
* Entered into a letter of intent with several independent third parties
* Company intended to acquire aggregate entire share capital of target company
* Target company is a limited company incorporated in Tumushuke, PRC Source text (bit.ly/2tp5A5x) Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to sell 51 percent stake in its Kunshan-based electronics unit for at least 224.2 million yuan
* Digital power corporation issues end of quarter investor update