BRIEF-Huizhou Speed Wireless Technology's unit completes acquisition in Shenzhen-based electronics firm
June 19Huizhou Speed Wireless Technology Co Ltd :
May 5 Phoenitron Holdings Ltd
* For three months ended 31 March 2017 group is expected to record a net loss attributable to owners of company of approximately HKD2.4 million
* Expected result due to improvement of overseas sim card segment result year-on-year basis by about HKD0.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19Huizhou Speed Wireless Technology Co Ltd :
Borrowing from nature, some machines now have arms that curl and grip like an octopus, others wriggle their way inside an airplane engine or forage underwater to create their own energy.
June 19 Scientific instruments maker PerkinElmer Inc said on Monday it would buy Germany's Euroimmun Medical Laboratory Diagnostics AG for about $1.3 billion in cash to expand its reach into autoimmune and allergy diagnostic markets.