BRIEF-Kuwait's Sanam Real Estate posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss 76,942 dinars versus profit of 9,856 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rUO49D) Further company coverage: )
June 14 Phoenix Group Holdings
* Phoenix Group Holdings says enters bulk annuity market, sees projected demand of 350 billion stg over next 10 years- investor day presentation Source text: bit.ly/2ssdR8Q Further company coverage:
* d.r. Horton reiterates proposal to acquire 75% of forestar group’s common stock for $16.25 per share
LJUBLJANA, June 22 Slovenia hopes to reach agreement with the European Commission in early autumn on the next step in the sale of the country's largest bank Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), Finance Minister Mateja Vranicar Erman said on Thursday.