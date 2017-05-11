UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 11 Phoenix Investment Company Ltd:
* 9-Months ended March 2017 revenue 4.88 billion rupees versus 4.13 billion rupees year ago
* 9-Months ended March 2017 profit before taxation 436.4 million rupees versus 375.4 million rupees year ago
* Says declared final dividend of 5.58 rupees per share, bringing total dividend for the year to 8.72 rupees Source: bit.ly/2qufSAC Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources