May 23

* Says acquired 1.7 million shares of Offbeat Developers Private Limited held by HBS Realtors Private Limited

* Says shareholding of company in ODPL has increased from 83.59% to 88.95%

* Says bought shares of Offbeat Developers for total consideration of 292.8 million rupees on May 22, 2017.

