BRIEF-Reliance Communications initiates monetisation programme for real estate properties
Says co has initiated monetisation programme for its real estate properties
May 23 Phoenix Mills Ltd:
* Says acquired 1.7 million shares of Offbeat Developers Private Limited held by HBS Realtors Private Limited
* Says shareholding of company in ODPL has increased from 83.59% to 88.95%
* Says bought shares of Offbeat Developers for total consideration of 292.8 million rupees on May 22, 2017.
June 21 Canadian lender Home Capital Group Inc said Berkshire Hathaway Inc will provide a new C$2 billion line of credit to its unit Home Trust Co and indirectly buy C$400 million ($300.2 million) of its common shares in a private placement.
TAIPEI, June 22 Taiwan's Foxconn will continue to pursue an acquisition of Toshiba Corp's chip business, a day after the troubled conglomerate chose a rival suitor as the preferred bidder, the head of Foxconn's Japanese unit said.