June 23 Phoenix New Media Ltd
* Phoenix new media announces receipt of sapprft notice
* Phoenix new media - will continue to take measures to
strengthen content management, make sure all content are
copyrighted, regulated, in order to continue co's video, audio
operation
* Phoenix new media-notice requires co to suspend its ifeng
video and audio services due to lack of internet audio-visual
program transmission license
* Phoenix new media - notice also requires co to suspend
ifeng video and audio services due to certain commentary
programs violates government regulations
* Phoenix new media ltd - company believes that daily
operation of phoenix new media will not be impacted by the
process
