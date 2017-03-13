March 13 Phoenix Semiconductor Philippines Corp

* Signed a contract with Hyosung Corporation

* The project cost contract price is US$2.3 million

* Contract in connection with implementation of co's phase 2 manufacturing plant construction project in Clark Freeport Zone

* Pursuant to deal, equipment and materials shall be shipped from Masan, Korea at free on board (FOB) arrangement