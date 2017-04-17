Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos asks Twitter followers how to donate his money
June 15 Amazon.com Inc's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos on Thursday turned to an unusual source of inspiration for how to donate part of his wealth: Twitter.
April 17 Phoenix Semiconductor Philippines Corp -
* Refers to article in Manila Bulletin (Internet Edition)“Peza Grants Power Subsidies Worth P15 B To 3 ‘Mega’ Investors”
* "Samsung Of South Korea does not have ownership of PSPC share or shares of stocks"
WASHINGTON, June 15 A U.S. court on Thursday declined to block the Federal Communications Commission from easing Obama-era limits on local television ownership, which could have prevented Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc from buying assets of Tribune Media Co, one of the largest U.S. TV station operators.
* Says awarded research grant from U.S. Department of Energy to develop a reference design for an exascale supercomputer