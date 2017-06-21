June 21 Phoenix Asset Management Partners:

* Rule 2.7 mandatory offer for Hornby plc

* Phoenix UK Fund unconditionally agreed to acquire 17.6 mln Hornby shares from New Pistoia Income at 32.375 pence per share

* It is expected that acquisition will settle on 23 June 2017

* Offer values entire issued and to be issued share capital of hornby at about 27.4 mln stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)