May 12 PHOTOCURE ASA

* REG-PHOTOCURE ASA: PHASE 3 STUDY INVESTIGATING BLUE LIGHT FLEXIBLE CYSTOSCOPY WITH CYSVIEW® IN SURVEILLANCE SETTING MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINT

RESULTS FROM STUDY SHOWED A HIGHLY STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT (P <0.0001) in detection of patients with recurrence of bladder cancer