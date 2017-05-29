BRIEF-Independent Bank Corp says Maurice Sullivan to retire from board - sec filing
* Independent Bank Corp says Maurice Sullivan to retire from board of directors of both company and Rockland Trust - SEC filing
May 29 Photon Control Inc:
* Photon control inc says Gerald Adams, chief financial officer has provided company with written notice of his intention to leave company on august 31, 2017
* Co commenced search for Adams' replacement and expects role to be filled prior to his departure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Independent Bank Corp says Maurice Sullivan to retire from board of directors of both company and Rockland Trust - SEC filing
* Saudi royals and clerics pledge loyalty (Adds Saudis pledge allegiance)
* Eco-Stim Energy Solutions - all obligations under note agreement with Ft Sof VII Holdings, Llc, notes issued to fir tree deemed paid, been terminated