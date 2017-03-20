March 20 Photon Control Inc

* Photon Control - press release issued earlier regarding non-binding LOI with photon control research and development ltd. Issued without board or management approval

* Photon Control Inc- "No definitive agreement has been reached, and that LOI is non-binding, and has not been formally approved by management or board"

* Says has been in negotiations to settle dispute with Photon Control Research and Development Ltd. and related parties for over six months