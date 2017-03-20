BRIEF-Main Street says made a new portfolio investment in Meisler Rental Group
* Main Street capital corp says it recently made a new portfolio investment in meisler rental group llc
March 20 Photon Control Inc
* Photon Control - press release issued earlier regarding non-binding LOI with photon control research and development ltd. Issued without board or management approval
* Photon Control Inc- "No definitive agreement has been reached, and that LOI is non-binding, and has not been formally approved by management or board"
Says has been in negotiations to settle dispute with Photon Control Research and Development Ltd. and related parties for over six months
STOCKHOLM, June 15 Fast-growing audio books company Storytel will expand into several new markets in the coming years while steering clear of English-speaking countries where rival Audible dominates, the Swedish company's chief executive said.
* Actinium Pharmaceuticals announces appointment of Nitya Ray, Ph.D. as executive vice-president, head of product development, manufacturing and supply chain and other key hires in its product development and manufacturing teams