June 28 Physicians Realty Trust:

* Physicians Realty Trust announces public offering of 20,000,000 common shares

* Physicians Realty - intends to use net proceeds of offering to repay portion of outstanding indebtedness under its revolving credit facility, among others

* Physicians Realty Trust - will contribute net proceeds of this offering to physicians realty l.p. In exchange for common units in operating partnership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: