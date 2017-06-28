PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 29
June 29 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 28 Physicians Realty Trust:
* Physicians Realty Trust announces public offering of 20,000,000 common shares
* Physicians Realty - intends to use net proceeds of offering to repay portion of outstanding indebtedness under its revolving credit facility, among others
* Physicians Realty Trust - will contribute net proceeds of this offering to physicians realty l.p. In exchange for common units in operating partnership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 29 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 29 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc Announces pricing of initial public offering