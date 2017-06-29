UPDATE 1-Chinese online insurer ZhongAn files for up to $1.5 bln HK IPO -IFR
* Backed by Tencent, Ant Financial, Ping An (Adds details on ZhongAn's business, main shareholders)
June 28 Physicians Realty Trust :
* Physicians Realty Trust announces pricing of public offering of 20,000,000 common shares
* Pricing of public offering of 20 million common shares of beneficial interest at a public offering price per share of $20.40 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, June 30 ZhongAn Online Property and Casualty Insurance, China's first internet-only insurer, has filed for an initial public offering in Hong Kong worth up to $1.5 billion, IFR reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the plans.
