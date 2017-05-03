BRIEF-Mandalay Resources search efforts continue to be focused on drilling to intersect deepest level of mine
* Mandalay Resources Corporation provides update on flooding at Cerro Bayo Mine
May 3 Physicians Realty Trust:
* Physicians Realty Trust reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.28
* Physicians Realty Trust - q1 2017 total revenue of $76.7 million, up 73.7 pct year-over-year
* Physicians Realty Trust qtrly same-store cash net operating income growth was 6.7 pct year over year
* Physicians Realty Trust - expects to close between $800 million and $1 billion of total real estate investments in 2017
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $77.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CALGARY, Alberta, June 14 The price of oil sands synthetic crude strengthened on Wednesday after the majority owner in the Syncrude oil sands project in northern Alberta said maintenance on the facility had been extended.
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment