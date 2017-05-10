May 10 Pia Corp:

* Says it will repurchase up to 500,000 shares, representing a 3.49 pct stake

* Says share repurchase up to 1,500 million yen in total

* Says repurchase period from May 11, 2017 to May 10, 2018

