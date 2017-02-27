Feb 27 Piaggio says:

* Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rise 5.6 percent to 170.7 million euros in 2016, posting the best result since 2013

* EBITDA up 7 percent at constant exchange rates

* Full-year revenues up 1.4 percent to 1.313 billion euros (up 2.8 percent at constant exchange rates)

* Net profit up 18 percent to 14 million euros in 2016

* Will pay a dividend of 5.5 euro cents a share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)