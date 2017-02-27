UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 27 Piaggio says:
* Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rise 5.6 percent to 170.7 million euros in 2016, posting the best result since 2013
* EBITDA up 7 percent at constant exchange rates
* Full-year revenues up 1.4 percent to 1.313 billion euros (up 2.8 percent at constant exchange rates)
* Net profit up 18 percent to 14 million euros in 2016
* Will pay a dividend of 5.5 euro cents a share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources