BRIEF-Stampede Capital to consider sale of Singapore unit
* Says to consider sale of Singapore unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 People's Insurance Group Of China Co Ltd
* Jan-May aggregate premiums income derived from PICC Health Insurance Company RMB18,063million
* Aggregate premiums income of PICC Life Insurance Company for period from January To May is RMB78,118 million Source text (bit.ly/2s8wDAT) Further company coverage:
* Says to consider sale of Singapore unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 22 - India's benchmark BSE index hit a record high on Thursday as steps taken by the capital markets regulator to attract more investments and tackle massive bad loans of banks boosted sentiment.
SYDNEY, June 22 An Australian state said on Thursday it would introduce a new tax on the country's five biggest banks amounting to $280 million over four years - a move that comes on the heels of a surprise $4.6 billion federal levy on the same lenders.