BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* HISA deposit balances $104.4 million as of june 13 versus $104.6 million as of june 12
April 28 Picc Property And Casualty Co Ltd
* Qtrly operating income RMB71.47 billion
* Qtrly net earned premiums RMB68.05 billion
* Qtrly gross written premiums RMB88.63 billion
* Qtrly net profit RMB 4.62 billion Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2pauMu0] Further company coverage:
* HISA deposit balances $104.4 million as of june 13 versus $104.6 million as of june 12
June 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
June 14 Saudi Aramco's planned 2018 public share offering is being slowed down by a divide between Saudi Arabia's ruling family and executives of the kingdom's state oil company over where to list its shares, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.