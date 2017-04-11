April 11 Pickles Corp

* Says it will establish Hiroshima-based unit, which is engaged in making and sale of lightly pickled vegetables, kimchi and side dish on April 14

* Says new unit will take over the business in Chugoku/Shikoku area and Kyushu area from a Kyoto-based unit

* Effective date July 1

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/txzzy6

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)