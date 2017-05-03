May 3 Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc:
* Piedmont Office Realty Trust reports first quarter 2017
results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.10
* Q1 core FFO per share $0.45
* Re-authorized company's stock repurchase plan to permit
purchase of shares of common stock of up to $250 million
* Authorization supersedes and replaces previously
authorized stock repurchase plan
* Piedmont office realty trust inc sees 2017 nareit Ffo and
core FFO per diluted share $1.70 - $1.80
* Affirms previously issued guidance for full-year 2017
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2017 FFO per share view $1.74 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
