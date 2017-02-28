Feb 28 Pieno Zvaigzdes AB:

* FY 2016 turnover at 150.1 million euros ($159.42 million) versus 163.8 million euros year ago

* FY 2016 net profit at 1.71 million euros versus 2.66 million euros year ago

* Says it has plans to invest in production modernization about 11 million euros over the year 2017

* Says it expects that new investments will allow it to achieve about 10 percent of sales growth during year 2017

