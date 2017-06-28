UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 28 Pier 1 Imports Inc:
* Pier 1 Imports, Inc reports first quarter fiscal 2018 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.04
* Q1 sales $409.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $421 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Pier 1 imports inc qtrly company comparable sales decreased 0.2% year-over-year
* Pier 1 imports-inventories at end of q1 of fiscal 2018 totaled $418.4 million, a decrease of about 1% compared to inventories of $421.1 million a year ago
* Pier 1 imports inc - qtrly net sales $409.5 million versus $418.4mln
* Pier 1 Imports Inc - sees q2 comparable sales growth flat to up 2%
* Pier 1 Imports Inc - sees q2 net sales growth to be approximately flat
* Pier 1 Imports Inc - sees q2 loss per share $0.08 to $0.04
* Pier 1 Imports Inc - sees fy earnings per share $0.46 to $0.52
* Pier 1 Imports Inc - sees fy comparable sales growth 1% to 2%
* Pier 1 Imports Inc - sees fy net sales growth 1.5% to 2.5%
* Fy2018 earnings per share view $0.49, revenue view $1.87 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.03, revenue view $413.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Pier 1 imports inc sees q2 sg&a expenses about $132 million to $137 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources