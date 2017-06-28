June 28 Pier 1 Imports Inc:

* Pier 1 Imports, Inc reports first quarter fiscal 2018 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.04

* Q1 sales $409.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $421 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Pier 1 imports inc qtrly company comparable sales decreased 0.2% year-over-year

* Pier 1 imports-‍inventories at end of q1 of fiscal 2018 totaled $418.4 million, a decrease of about 1% compared to inventories of $421.1 million a year ago​

* Pier 1 imports inc - qtrly net sales $409.5 million versus $418.4mln

* Pier 1 Imports Inc - sees ‍q2 comparable sales growth flat to up 2%​

* Pier 1 Imports Inc - sees q2 ‍net sales growth to be approximately flat​

* Pier 1 Imports Inc - sees ‍q2 loss per share $0.08 to $0.04​

* Pier 1 Imports Inc - sees fy earnings per share ‍$0.46 to $0.52​

* Pier 1 Imports Inc - sees fy ‍comparable sales growth 1% to 2%​

* Pier 1 Imports Inc - sees fy ‍net sales growth 1.5% to 2.5%​

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $0.49, revenue view $1.87 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.03, revenue view $413.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Pier 1 imports inc sees q2 sg&a expenses about $132 million to $137 million