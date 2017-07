July 26 (Reuters) - ‍PIERER INDUSTRIE AG:

* ‍PIERER INDUSTRIE AG ADHERES TO TAKEOVER PRICE OF EUR 35 PER SHARE OF SHW AG​

* PIERER INDUSTRIE PLANS TO CONTINUE AND INTENSIFY POSITIVE DIALOGUE WITHTHE MANAGEMENT AND SUPERVISORY BOARDS OF SHW TO ESTABLISH POTENTIALS AND SYNERGIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)