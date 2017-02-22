Feb 22 Pierer Industrie AG:

* Has resolved to sell up to 12.1 pct of shares of KTM Industries AG to qualified investors within the scope of a prospectus-free international private placement

* Pierer Industrie will continue to hold after completion of transaction at least 62.8% of the shares of KTM Industries AG