* Pieris signs partnership for anemia drug PRS-080, granting exclusive option in Japan to Aska Pharmaceutical

* Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc - co will receive an immediate option payment of $2.75 million usd from Aska

* Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc - a Phase 1 study conducted in healthy volunteers demonstrated that a single dose of PRS-080 was well tolerated

* Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc - Pieris may also receive double-digit royalties on net sales of PRS-080 up to mid- to high-teens

* Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc - PRS-060, anticipated to begin a first-in-human study around middle of 2017

* Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc - PRS-343 scheduled to enter a first-in patient trial in first half of 2017

* Pieris Pharmaceuticals - should Aska exercise option, Pieris would be eligible for over $80 million usd in combined option exercise fee and milestones