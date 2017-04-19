April 19 Pierre Et Vacances SA:

* Q2 revenue 323.8 million euros ($346.50 million) versus 318.5 million euros year ago

* Group confirms its target for sharp growth in current operating profit during 2016/17 relative to that seen in 2015/16

* Group is forecasting like-for-like growth in tourism revenue during Q3 2016/17 compared with year-earlier period

* Revenue from property development revenue in Q3 2016/17 is set to be lower than that seen in Q3 2015/16 in line with phasing of property programmes