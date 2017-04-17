April 17 Pigeon Corp :

* Says co plans to transfer 35 percent stake in P.T. Pigeon Indonesia to its wholly owned unit Pigeon Singapore Pte Ltd, via investment in kind worth of 35.1 million yen

* Says the unit Pigeon Singapore Pte Ltd will buy another 3,000 shares (30 percent stake) in P.T. Pigeon Indonesia for $8.8 million, to raise stake in it to 65 percent after transaction

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Y0HXVI

