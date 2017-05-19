UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 19 PIIPPO OYJ:
* APPOINTS JUKKA KEISASEN NEW CEO
* JUKKA KEISANEN STARTS AS VICE CEO ON JUNE 1, 2017 AND AS CEO ON JAN 1, 2018 Source text: bit.ly/2qAlzMn Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources