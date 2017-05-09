BRIEF-Marching Moose Capital Corp. Announces update on definitive agreement with Avidian Gold Inc.
* Marching Moose Capital Corp. Announces update on definitive agreement with avidian gold inc.
May 9 Pilgrims Pride Corp
* Pilgrim’s Pride announces new credit facility
* Pilgrims Pride Corp says has entered into a credit agreement, effective May 8, 2017, for a new $750 million revolving credit facility
* Pilgrims Pride Corp- new facility replaces company's existing $700 million revolving facility and $500 million term loan commitment
* Pilgrims Pride Corp- proceeds of loans under new term loan commitment repaid outstanding revolving borrowings
* Pilgrims pride corp- maturity date of new facility will be May 6, 2022
* Pilgrims Pride Corp - also entered into a credit agreement, effective May 8, 2017, for a term loan commitment of $800 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deal would create biggest U.S. natural gas producer (New throughout, adds analyst comment and fact that deal would create the biggest U.S. natural gas producer)
* Intelsat SA -unit intends to offer $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025