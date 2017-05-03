May 3 Pilgrims Pride Corp:

* Pilgrim’s Pride reports operating income of $152 million and operating margin of 7.5% for the first quarter of 2017

* Q1 sales $2.02 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.03 billion

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.38

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Increasing capital investment target for 2017 to $250 million from $220 million to reflect acquisition of GNP