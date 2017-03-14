March 14 Pine Cliff Energy Ltd

* Pine cliff energy ltd. Announces record revenue and funds flow, fourth quarter and annual 2016 results

* Qtrly revenue of $35.2 million, 73% higher than $20.3 million in q4 of 2015

* Quarterly ffo $0.05 per basic share

* Estimates to generate positive funds flow in 2017 at natural gas prices above $1.70 per mcf

* Increased qtrly production by 43% to 21,525 boe/d (93% natural gas) from 15,051 boe/d (94% natural gas) in q4 of 2015

* Pine cliff energy ltd - estimates to generate generate positive funds flow while keeping production flat in 2017 at natural gas prices above $2.15 per mcf