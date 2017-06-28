BRIEF-Exicon signs contract worth 13.43 bln won
* Says it signed a 13.43 billion won contract with SCS(Samsung China Semiconductor) to provide semiconductor inspection equipments in China
June 28 Pine Technology Holdings Ltd-
* fire accident took place in morning of 25 june 2017 at factory operated by subsidiary
* Factory was handed over to staff of group in morning of 27 june 2017
* Fire is believed to have started in office of research & development department situated on second floor of building
* Based on a preliminary assessment, loss caused by fire accident was estimated to be around us$3 million
* No death or personal injury was caused
* Fire accident would not have material adverse impact on group's production and business
* Directors expect factory to resume production by 3 july 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it signed a 13.43 billion won contract with SCS(Samsung China Semiconductor) to provide semiconductor inspection equipments in China
WASHINGTON, June 28 U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he planned to nominate a Federal Communications Commission attorney to fill one of two vacant seats at the nation's telecommunications regulatory agency.
* Expects FY normalised ebit, before corporate overhead, to be up to 15% lower than previous corresponding period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: